Eurasian security to be shaped by how Russian operation in Ukraine ends — CSTO bloc chief

MOSCOW, December 5./TASS/. Security in Eastern Europe and in all of Eurasia will hinge on the outcome of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the agreements to be consummated, the secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, told a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow on Monday.

"The security situation in the whole Eastern European region and in the Eurasian space in general, and maybe the whole architecture of international security will largely depend on the outcome of the special military operation and the peace agreements adopted as a result of it," the secretary-general said.

The Eastern European region has seen a colossal increase in tension, he stressed. "Of course, there is a militarization of the whole region," Zas said.