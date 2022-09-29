China’s top brass pledges to add strategic depth to cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, September 29. /TASS/. China intends to press ahead in advancing its military cooperation with Russia and replenishing it with new strategic content, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, said on Thursday.

"China and Russia have been jointly engaged in the fight against hegemony and have been defending international order and justice", he said at a regular briefing. This year, the two countries conducted another joint air patrol, and the People’s Liberation Army of China took part in Russia’s Vostok 2022 military exercise and the International Army Games, he said.

At the next stage, Tan pledged, China is planning, among other things, to embark on joint efforts with Russia to deepen strategic contacts between the two countries’ armed forces, while moving ahead with expanding business cooperation across all spheres. In addition, Bejing seeks to consistently add new strategic depth to bilateral relations and actively contribute to maintaining international peace and stability.