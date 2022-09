DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. The election commission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has counted over 82% ballots cast during the referendum on accession to Russia, with more than 99% of DPR residents supporting the move, the local election chief told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have processed 82% of ballots; 99.06% of citizens voted in favor and 0.68% - against," DPR Election Commission Chair Vladimir Vysotsky said.