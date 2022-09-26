People in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions voting despite threats — official

KRASNODON /LPR/, September 26. /TASS/. People in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are taking part in the referendums on the accession to Russia, despite shelling and threats, Sergey Kirienko, first deputy chief of the Russian presidential administration, said on MOndayx.

"Monday was the fourth day of voting in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in Kherson and Zaporozhye. There were attempts to intimidate people, to shoot at them. Threats are coming to members of election commissions. But it is impossible to intimidate people. We spoke with many people, who are coming to polling stations with tears in their eyes, with their heads up with pride. People are coming to make their choice," he said.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Moscow will support the result of the referendums.