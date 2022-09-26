Belarusain official highlights need to update Union State’s Security Concept

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow need to update the Security Concept of the Union State of Belarus and Russia amid new challenges and threats, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

"Russia approved its new National Security Strategy last year. This year, we are finalizing the National Security Concept of Belarus. The time has certainly come to amend and change the Security Concept of the Union State," he pointed out.

"We develop mechanisms to counter contemporary threats to the security of our countries together," the Belarusian Security Council state secretary noted.