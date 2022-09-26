Japan expands sanctions on Russia, bans export of chemical weapons-related goods

TOKYO, September 26. /TASS/. Japan approved a new package of sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, banning 21 organizations associated with the defense industry and banning the export of chemical weapons-related goods, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Monday.

The newly banned organizations include the Moselektronproyekt company, the Etalon research and production association, the Energia company, and the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute’s Alikhanov Institute for Theoretical and Experimental Physics.

The new sanctions will take effect on October 3.