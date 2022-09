STOCKHOLM, September 23. /TASS/. Refusal from army service is not a sufficient ground to seek asylum in Finland, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"I don’t think that the refusal from military service following the call-up (in the context of the partial mobilization in Russia - TASS) is a sufficient reason to seek asylum [in Finland]," the Iltalehti newspaper quoted him as saying.