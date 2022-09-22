President expects SCO to create window of opportunity for Iran

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will create a window of opportunity for Tehran, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said at a press conference following his participation in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week.

"The SCO is a window of opportunity for Iran, and Iran is a window of opportunity for the SCO," he pointed out. According to Raisi, the SCO "is capable of bringing together various financial and economic organizations in Asia."

The Iranian president noted that SCO membership "will certainly benefit Iran, given trade volumes with countries such as Russia and China." Raisi added that Iran’s geographical position could allow the country to become "a hub connecting the West and the East, the South and the North."

Last week, Uzbekistan’s Samarkand hosted an SCO summit, which involved the leaders of the organization’s member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the summit, Iran signed a memorandum of obligations to become an SCO member.