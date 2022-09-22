Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 53,457 with 106 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 53,457 over the past day to 20,641,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

As many as 3,719 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 13.9% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 52 regions, while in 30 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 4,321 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,994 over the past day, versus 6,647 a day earlier, reaching 3,167,990, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,685 over the past day versus 3,897 a day earlier, reaching 1,735,499.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 57,019 over the past day, reaching 19,594,562, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 106 over the past day to 386,447, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 107 COVID-19 deaths were registered.