Kherson State University suspends classes due to risks of shelling by Ukrainian troops

KHERSON, September 18. /TASS/. The Kherson State University said on Sunday it is suspending classes from September 19 through 21 due to the risks of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

"Due to rocket shelling, the Kherson State University suspends classes from September 19 to 21," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several cities in the Kherson region since August 28, destroying schools, social infrastructure and damaging residential houses. As a result of Ukraine’s strike at central Kherson on Friday, three people were killed and 13 more were wounded. Later, one more wounded woman died in hospital.