Entire Kherson region controlled by military-civilian administration — deputy head

KHERSON, September 16. /TASS/. The entire territory of the Kherson region is controlled by the regions’ military-civilian administration and Ukraine’s allegations about the contrary are false, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

"Despite allegations in Ukraine’s nationalist media, everything is under control," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Stremousov said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s attempts at staging an offensive near the villages of Davydov Brod and Kiselevka during the previous night had been repelled. Ukraine’s media reported earlier that Kiseleveka, located on a highway linking Kherson and Nikolayev, has been captured by Ukrainian troops.

Russian forces took control of the Kherson region in mid-March and the regional military-civilian administration was formed in late April. The regional authorities have repeatedly announced their plans to join Russia.