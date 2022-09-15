Cooperation with Russia and China is Mongolia's foreign policy priority, says president

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Expansion of cooperation with Russia and China is Mongolia's foreign policy priority, the country's president, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, said during a trilateral meeting with Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

"Expanding and developing friendly relations and cooperation with our two eternal neighbors, Russia and China, is a priority of Mongolia's foreign policy," the Mongolian president stressed.

"Our country intends to further strengthen mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation with its neighbors at the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as implement joint programs and projects aimed at the sustainable development of our region," he added.

SCO summit takes place in Samarkand from September 15 to 16.