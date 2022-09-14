Four killed in Ukrainian attack on settlement in DPR

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack on the settlement of Golmovsky in northern Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning left four civilians killed and one more wounded, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said.

"Ukrainian forces shelled the settlement of Golmovsky, leaving four civilians killed and another one wounded," the headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, an attack on Svetlodarsk was reported where a community center was shelled by the Ukrainians, leaving a female civilian injured.

The DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center reported earlier that Ukrainian forces had shelled a district in Gorlovka at 06:30 am Moscow time, using six 155 mm artillery shells.