UK premier urges the nation to come together in support of new king

LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called upon the nation to unite in support of King Charles III in her speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

"With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother," she said. "And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all."

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long," Truss added.

The premier described Elizabeth II as "the very spirit of Great Britain - and that spirit will endure."

"She has been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years," Truss continued. "The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.".