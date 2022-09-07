Five soldiers of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in past day – spokesman

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. Five service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and eight more wounded in the past 24 hours, fighting the Ukrainian army, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform that five defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and eight more were wounded in the line of military duty while fighting for independence," the press service of the DPR defense agency quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have fired more than 160 projectiles into the republic, using heavy artillery, including NATO-standard 155mm weapons, along with mortars.

According to Basurin, seven residential areas came under shelling in the DPR in the past 24 hours. Fourteen houses and two civilian facilities were damaged by the shelling.