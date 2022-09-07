China concerned by ongoing shelling of Zaporozhye NPP — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The authorities of China are concerned by the ongoing shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), China’s deputy UN envoy, Geng Shuang, has told the UN Security Council.

"Despite repeated warnings and appeals from the international community, the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant continues even after the IAEA visitors arrived at the ZNPP," he said. "This is truly worrying."

In his words, nuclear disasters at the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear power plants have not yet "faded into memory."

"The world cannot afford a yet another nuclear disaster," the Chinese diplomat added.