Russian expert says IAEA is unbiased in assessing threat to ZNPP

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have appropriately assessed the threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Rosenergoatom, said on Tuesday.

"Certain provisions of the report indicate that the IAEA inspectors saw and heard us. They adequately assessed the extent of danger to the Zaporozhye NPP," the adviser, who accompanied the IAEA team at the plant during their recent visit, said on Rossiya-24 television.

The expert said that the call for an end to the shelling of the nuclear power plant and the surrounding area that the IAEA made in the report is "a very serious step forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a report following its mission to the nuclear facilities of Ukraine including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The report called for an establishment of a safety zone around the ZNPP to prevent accidents from hostilities.