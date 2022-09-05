Three explosions rock Energodar - TASS correspondent

ENERGODAR, September 5. /TASS/. Three strong explosions were heard in Energodar, preliminarily, due to the deployment of air defense systems, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

The situation in the city is calm, a curfew is in effect. Information on damages and casualties is being clarified.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is being regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainian army is using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launching systems. Additionally, there were two attempts to deploy assault teams in the vicinity of Energodar. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one of them was supposed to take over the nuclear facility before a visit by an IAEA mission.