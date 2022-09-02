IAEA has no questions to Zaporozhye NPP operation — local authorities

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Head of the Zaporozhye region military-civilians administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday he hopes that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no questions about the operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as everything was committed to paper in a protocol.

"They (the IAEA delegation - TASS) has all information about security matters. They have no questions concerning the plant’s operation. Its maintenance is at a due level, the personnel’s professionalism is out of question," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Balitsky, the IAEA delegation reflected all the Zaporizhye NPP’s facilities in its report and fixed all the facts of shelling attacks.

The IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi on September 1 arrived in the liberated part of the Zaporozhye region from Ukraine-controlled territories to inspect the Zaporozhye NPP. The mission is set to assess the physical damage done to the nuke plant, determine the working capacity of its safety and security systems, appraise the labor conditions there and take urgent measures to guarantee the Zaporozhye NPP’s safety.

The agency chief said that the international inspectors were able to obtain key data on the situation at the plant but would continue their work, as many issues require more detailed consideration. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition calling for stopping Ukrainian provocations against the facility, which was signed by more than 20,000 people.