UN to provide assistance to IAEA mission with logistics as it travels to ZNPP from Kiev

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. The UN will provide assistance with logistics to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission to travel to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant across the frontline, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said on Tuesday.

"They will cross the front line, I assume, in vehicles. The UN Secretariat is providing assistance with logistics and security. When and where they will cross the frontlines that is something for the IAEA to share with you. And obviously, I think it's clear that the parties that are in control of the areas in which the mission will be held will be also responsible for its safety," he said at a news conference.

The IAEA mission, which includes 14 people from 10 countries, arrived in Kiev on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they intend to arrive at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission will travel to the plant through the territory that’s controlled by Ukraine and will have to cross the contact line.