Iranian top diplomat says settlement in Ukraine is main goal of his visit to Moscow

TEHRAN, August 30. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday he sees the key task of his visit to Moscow in trying to settle the situation around Ukraine.

"The main goal of the visit to Moscow is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on a request of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some Western parties want Tehran to play an active role in this regard," the Iranian foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

The Russian foreign ministry said on August 29 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart on Wednesday. The sides will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, and the South Caucasus.