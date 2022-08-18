Fact-finding mission into attack on Yelenovka prison works to get secure access — Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, August 18./TASS/. The United Nations’ fact-finding mission into an attack on a detention facility in Yelenovka works to obtain secure and unfettered access to the site, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said following a three-party meeting with the Ukrainian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Lvov.

"The Terms of Reference of the mission were shared with Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as the make-up of the team," Guterres told a news conference.

"We will now continue to work to obtain the necessary assurances to guarantee secure access to Olenivka and any other relevant locations. To put it simply, a fact-finding mission must be free to find the facts. Above all, that means safe, secure and unfettered access to people, places and evidence without any interference from anybody," Guterres explained.