Ammonia leaked in shelling of Donetsk brewery

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the Donetsk brewery plant on Wednesday which resulted in an ammonia leak, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territorial defense headquarters reported.

"An ammonia leak occurred as a result of a bombardment of the premises of the Donetsk brewing plant located in the city’s Kalininsky district by Ukrainian armed formations," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the "affected zone amounts to two kilometers." The headquarters recommended residents to stay indoors with windows shut.