IAEA chief Grossi alarmed by shelling of Zaporozhye NPP — statement

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is concerned about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, he said in a statement published on the IAEA official website on Saturday.

"I’m extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," the IAEA chief said.

"Military action jeopardizing the safety and security of the Zaporizhzya (Zaporozhye - TASS) nuclear power plant is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," he emphasized.

"I strongly and urgently appeal to all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility, with its six reactors," Grossi added.

On Friday, Energodar’s military-civilian administration said that Ukraine’s army had shelled the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, causing fire and damaging two power lines crucial to the operation of the power units.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It produced a quarter of Ukraine’s electricity. The total capacity of its six reactors is about 6,000 megawatts. Since 1996, the Zaporozhye NPP has been a separate division of the Ukraine-controlled national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom. In March 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. At the moment the power plant operates at 70% of its capacity, because there is an oversupply of electricity in the liberated territory of the Zaporozhye Region. There are plans for arranging electricity supply to Crimea.