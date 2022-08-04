Russian court finds US basketball player Griner guilty of drug smuggling

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Moscow Region’s Khimki City Court has found US basketball player Brittney Griner guilty of drug smuggling, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court hereby finds the defendant guilty under Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation or possession of narcotic drugs without intent to sell) and Article 229.1.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (significant drug smuggling)," Judge Anna Sotnikova said.

A sentence is yet to be announced. The prosecutor earlier requested the court to sentence Griner to 9.5 years in prison.

Griner was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport for attempting to smuggle hashish oil into Russia. She pleaded guilty but said that she had put the hashish oil into her bag in a hurry and had no criminal intent.

As a member of the US women’s national team, Griner won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 World Championships, as well as at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. Before her arrest, she played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg team.