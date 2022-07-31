Civilian hurt by Lepestok mine in Donetsk — territorial defense headquarters

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. A man was hurt after running into a Lepestok anti-personnel mine in Donetsk, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"People in Donetsk continue to suffer from the scattered prohibited PFM-1 anti-personnel mines. A man born 1969 was hurt in the KIevsky district," it said.

According to earlier reports, a DPR rescuer and a civilian were hurt in the explosion of such mines.

Ukrainian troops used prohibited Lepestok landmines, which were scattered by means of cluster rockets in Donetsk’s central streets.