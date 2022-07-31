Kherson region authorities detain informers of Ukrainian military — official

KHERSON, July 31. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers detained informers of the Ukrainian armed forces who provided data for attacking the village of Brilevka in the Kherson region, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region Kirill Stremousov told TASS on Sunday.

"Those who homed onto Brilevka, which was shelled by the Armed Forces the day before yesterday, turned out to be local residents. The informers have been detained," he said.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Brilevka in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, about 70 houses were damaged. A family of five - three children and two adults - is missing.

Kherson region is located in the south of Ukraine, bordering on the republic of Crimea. In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the region was under the complete control of Russian troops. The authorities of the region declared their desire to join the Russian Federation. Since Kiev lost control of the region, the Ukrainian troops regularly fire at the settlements of the region.