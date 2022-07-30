Ukrainian shelling leaves female civilian wounded, DPR mission says

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling left a woman wounded in the Vladimirovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire COntrol and Coordination said in a statement.

"The DPR mission received additional information about a woman born in 1965 who suffered wounds in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the Vladimirovka settlement (located in the zone of responsibility of the Starobeshevsky District administration)," the statement reads.