Kiev urges countries to question visa applicants from Russia on military operation

BRUSSELS, July 25. /TASS/. Kiev believes that countries around the world should ask visa applicants from Russia if they support Moscow’s special military operation, Ukrainian envoy Alexey Makeyev said in an interview with Politico.

"We insist that those Russians who support this genocidal war - and different polls show that over 80% of Russians still support the war - they should not get access to the free world," he pointed out.

According to the news outlet, the envoy suggested introducing "special treatment" for Russians, which "would come in the form of a mandatory new questionnaire for Russian citizens when applying for a visa."

"Those questions should include, for example, whether the applicant supports Russia's war, and whether the person or their relatives committed war crimes," Politico writes, citing Makeyev.

"I think that would slowly influence in a way that the Russian population wakes up and starts thinking in terms of being responsible and urging their own government to change policy," the Ukrainian envoy said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.