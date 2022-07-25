Transnistrian top diplomat hails peacekeeping mission as stable mechanism

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The peacekeeping mission in the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria is a stable and well-designed mechanism that neither of the parties can dismantle, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatyev said on Monday.

"The peacekeeping operation is a unique phenomenon that created conditions for resolving the conflict peacefully," he pointed out at a roundtable hosted by the Russian Civic Chamber, which was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Russia’s peacekeeping mission in Transnistria.

"This mechanism was so well designed and set out that neither of the parties can dismantle it, no matter how hard they try. It is simply impossible because there is the principle of consensus, a united military command and a governing body, the Joint Control Commission. The mechanism is rather stable. We can see that the peacekeeping operation has been going on for 30 years despite Chisinau’s constant criticism of Russia’s peacekeeping activities," Ignatyev added.