Seven civilians wounded in Ukrainian army’s bombardment of Donetsk Republic in past day

DONETSK, July 23. /TASS/. Seven civilians were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s bombardment of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, from 08:00 on July 22 to 08:00 on July 23, seven civilians suffered wounds as a result of the Ukrainian military’s bombardments," the headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

As the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk twice overnight to Saturday, firing eight 152 mm shells and five 155 mm projectiles.