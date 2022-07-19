German Defense Minister admits Bundeswehr runs out of weapons for Ukraine

BERLIN, July 19. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht admitted that the Bundeswehr runs out of weapons that it can hand over as a military aid to Ukraine.

"We can no longer give away much from the Bundeswehr [stock], I will make it very clear, and my counterpart [Ukrainian Defense Minister] knows it as well," Lambrecht said, according to Die Welt. At the same time, she claimed that Germany intends to keep supporting Kiev.

"Ukraine can expect that we will continue supporting it in the future," the Defense Minister said, adding that she has "very trusting and constructive relations" with the Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov.