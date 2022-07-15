LPR People’s Militia claims fire control over Ukrainian forces retreating from Seversk

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. DPR, LPR and Russian forces have fire control over Ukrainian forces that were commanded to fall back from Seversk to Soledar, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS Friday.

"There are still Ukrainian units that are still try to comply with orders, and it was today precisely that an order came to fall back southward - from Seversk to the settlement of Soledar," he said. "But the Ukrainian forces have still not fallen back to the settlement of Soledar [city under Kiev’s control 30 km away of Seversk - TASS], because they are currently under our fire control and are being methodically eliminated.".