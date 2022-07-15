Armenian PM, CIA director discuss regional security

YEREVAN, July 15. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and CIA Director William Burns have discussed regional and international security and the situation in the South Caucasus, the press service of the Armenian cabinet said in a statement on Friday.

"The sides have discussed the issues of international and regional security and the fight on terrorism. They touched on the processes that are taking place in the region of the South Caucasus," the statement said.

The CIA director later met with the Armenian security council secretary Armen Grigoryan and they discussed Armenian approach toward establishing peace in the region. The sides have also discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish talks.