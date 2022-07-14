Belgian Foreign Minister Wilmes resigns — report

BRUSSELS, July 14. /TASS/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Sophie Wilmes resigned due to inability to fulfill her duties because of her spouse’s illness, the Belga news agency reported Thursday.

"My husband’s illness will be a difficult fight, which I want to have fight next to him and our children. My current functions in the government would not allow me to do that," she said, according to the report.

On April 21, the Minister went on an indefinite unpaid vacation to take care of her husband, diagnosed with brain cancer.