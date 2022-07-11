UNSC reaches accord on extending cross-border aid mechanism in Syria — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has reached accord on the extension of the mechanism of cross-border aid in Syria on the basis of Russia’s draft, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"Accord has just been reached. It is not yet clear when the voting will be organized - either this evening or tomorrow morning. The meeting has not yet been called," he said. "Our draft was actually used with minor modifications. A six-month extension, plus six more months after passing a resolution."

The UN Security Council didn’t pass a Russian draft resolution on cross-border aid to Syria on July 8. Russia and China voted for the proposal. The United States, the United Kingdom, and France voted against while the rest of the members, i.e. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates, abstained. The resolution was not passed as it failed to score at least nine votes needed for that.

Earlier on the same day, Russia vetoed a Western draft, which envisaged a 12-month extension of the mechanism with a possible initiation of a resolution revoking the previous document in six months.

Russia’s draft resolution envisaged a six-month extension of the cross-border aid mechanism with a possible extension for another six months by a separate UN Security Council resolution.