Zelensky proposes to start rebuilding Ukraine before hostilities are over

KIEV, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky proposed to being rebuilding Ukraine before the hostilities are over, speaking at an international conference in Switzerland’s Lugano.

"I would like to make one very important emphasis now: we must act now already," he said, speaking via video conference. "Ukraine will act on two levels: strategic, which means rebuilding of the entire country, and tactical. We need this tactical aid; it means the need to rapidly rebuild whatever we can now already."

According to Zelensky, "economic, energy and social" challenges remain for a significant part of the country, and they must be resolved before winter comes.

"To restore school education, to ensure medical aid, to provide accommodation for the internally displaced, to guarantee jobs for the Ukrainians, to protect the energy sphere, all this is important right now, especially ahead of winter," he noted.