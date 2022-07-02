Ukrainian shelling kills over 200 civilians since February 17 - DPR mission

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed 210 civilians in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the136 days of escalation in Donbass, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

"As many as 210 civilians, including 12 children, have been killed in the 136 days of escalation," the statement reads.

According to the mission, 2,439 people, including 155 kids, have suffered wounds.

The Ukrainian military has shelled the DPR territory 5,178 times, firing 44,100 munitions, including 31 Tochka-U missiles, 14 Smerch rockets, 119 Uragan rockets and nearly 8,000 Grad rockets.

The attacks damaged 5,064 homes and 1,099 civilian infrastructure facilities.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.