Erdogan wants to discuss Ukrainian grain exports with Putin and Zelensky

MADRID, June 30. /TASS/. Turkey plans to discuss Ukrainian grain exports with Russia and Ukraine by telephone soon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We will continue our telephone diplomacy at the end of this week and early next week. We have a roadmap for the peace process that has begun, we are following it and we are striving to ensure that the grain corridor starts working as soon as possible," Erdogan said at a news conference following the June 28-30 NATO summit in Madrid. He said he is in constant contact with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

The issue of creating a grain corridor was discussed at talks in Ankara on June 8 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Putin earlier said that Moscow guarantees the unimpeded passage of ships with Ukrainian grain if Kiev clears its ports and can ensure the export of goods through Russian-controlled ports such as Berdyansk and Mariupol.

On June 21, Turkish and Russiam military delegations held talks in Moscow on the issue of creating a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain. The Turkish Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry described them as positive and constructive, noting that the sides decided to continue consultations.