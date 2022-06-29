$330 bln worth Russian assets blocked or frozen over last 100 days — US Treasury

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. The multilateral task force of Western states (Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs - REPO) has frozen or blocked Russian assets amounting to $330 bln, the US Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday in the release posted on its website.

"In the 100 days since Finance, Justice, Home Affairs, and Trade Ministers and European Commissioners committed to prioritizing resources and working together to isolate sanctioned Russians from the international financial system, REPO members have blocked or frozen: more than $30 billion worth of sanctioned Russians’ assets in financial accounts and economic resources. Immobilized about $300 billion worth of Russian Central Bank assets," the Treasury said.

REPO members also "restricted Russia’s access to the global financial system," as stated in the document.

"In the coming months, REPO members will continue to track Russian sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that REPO members have jointly imposed," the Treasury added.