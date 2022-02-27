No use for Council of Europe from breaking ties with Russia - Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA, February 27. /TASS/. There is no use for the Council of Europe from the severance of ties with Russia; Turkey calls for dialogue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"Allegations that Turkey did not take part in the sanctions [against Russia] are not true. We said that we reject Russia’s aggression. Our goal is to promote dialogue. We have clearly voiced our support for Ukraine," he said in an interview with CNN Turk. "We focus on talks and dialogue. We should not agree with the decision to stop dialogue. Is there any use for the Council of Europe from the severance of ties with Russia? No.".