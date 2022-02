WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. US Treasury imposed sanctions on the sons of presidential envoy for environment, ecology and transport, Sergey Ivanov, Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement asserts that the sanctioned representatives of the Russian elite "have used family members to move assets and to conceal their wealth.".