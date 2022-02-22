Lukashenko vows Minsk will enhance military cooperation with Russia

MINSK, February 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Minsk would develop military cooperation with Russia, regardless of what the West may think about it.

"We will invigorate the development of military cooperation with our Russia to enhance the combat readiness of our Union," BelTA agency quoted him as saying at a gala meeting ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

He noted that the two countries’ armies conducted the Zapad 2021 and Union Resolve 2022 joint large-scale drills in the past six months alone. "If need be, we will conduct more drills, whatever those on the other side of the border may think about our joint exercise with Russia. It is our sovereign right to learn to defend ourselves on our soil at any time and location," he stressed.