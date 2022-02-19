West looking for pretext to accuse Russia of involvement in Donbass conflict - DPR

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Western nations are searching for any pretext to accuse Russia of involvement in the eastern Ukrainian conflict, Deputy Head of the People’s Militia in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Eduard Basurin said.

"They are looking for any pretext. The main goal of all these theatricals is to accuse Russia of being directly involved in this conflict," he told the Rossiya-24 television on Saturday.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse in the morning of February 17. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities. All-out mobilization was announced in the republics on Saturday.