Belarus’ constitutional referendum not contrary to relations with Russia — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the republic’s authorities will hold a referendum on amendment of the Belarusian Constitution properly, and it will not contradict relations with Russia.

"Surely, I informed the Russian president about how Belarus has been preparing for the most important political event - the constitutional referendum. We will hold it with dignity, in the interests of the Belarusian people. And this will not contradict our relations with our fraternal Russia in any way," Lukashenko noted on Friday at a press conference following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin wished the Belarusian authorities to successfully hold a referendum.

The referendum on amendment of the Belarusian Constitution is scheduled for February 27.