LPR’s security forces foiled terrorist attack in Lugansk — report

LUGANSK, February 15. /TASS/. The State Security Ministry of the Lugansk People’s Republic on Tuesday prevented a terrorist attack at the site of a rally in honor of veterans, the Luganskinformcenter reported, citing the ministry.

"A Lugansk resident at 6:30 on February 15 alerted the SSM of the LPR about finding an object that resembles a homemade explosive device in a trash bin at the Friendship of the People’s Park," the report said. The SSM agents defused the device.

The bomb was made of a cell phone, a detonator, two TNT slabs weighing a total of 400 grams and damage agents, such as pieces of steel rods. The ministry said it had reason to believe the detonation of the device was planned for the time of a rally devoted to veterans that was scheduled for the morning of February 15.

The ministry said Ukraine’s subversive groups may have been involved in the attempted attack as they seek to destabilize the situation in the LPR. The detonation of the explosive device amid a large crowd in downtown Lugansk could have inflicted injuries to civilians, the ministry said.