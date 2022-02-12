US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters, the Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense presented its version in connection with the incident with the US nuclear-powered submarine near the Kuril Chain, according to which the submarine was moving in international waters.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told TASS. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," he noted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US Navy’s Virginia-class submarine was detected on February 12, 2022 at 10.40 am (Moscow Time) in the area of the Pacific Fleet’s drills near the Urup Island of the Kuril Chain. The submarine ignored the demand to leave Russia’s territorial waters and left only after the appropriate means were used.