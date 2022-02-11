Tehran counts on itself, not on Vienna’s negotiations — president

TEHRAN, February 11. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are relying on themselves, and not on Vienna’s negotiations to return to the nuclear deal, President Ebrahim Raisi said during the 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary speech on Friday.

"What we hope for, except God, is people and their presence on the [political] stage. Our relations in the international arena should be balanced. We hope for the Almighty, for Khuzestan, Khorasan, Azerbaijan (the regions of Iran - TASS), the east, west and south of our country, but we never hope for Vienna or New York," said Iranian President.

On Tuesday, the eighth round of negotiations resumed in Vienna after a break with the aim of restoring the nuclear deal in its original form and returning the United States to this multilateral agreement. The effort is being carried out both within the framework of the Joint Commission of Iran and Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France, and in the format of separate consultations with the United States without the participation of Tehran, which is not yet ready for a direct dialogue with Washington. The negotiators have already agreed to speed up the process of working on the draft agreement. It is assumed that the eighth round may be the last, since the participants of the consultations are set to complete the work in February.

The 22nd day of the month of Bahman according to the Iranian calendar (February 11 this year) is one of the main national holidays in the country. This day is considered the date of the final victory of the Islamic Revolution in the struggle against the monarchical rule of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1941-1979).