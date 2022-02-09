DPR militia records movement of Ukrainian tanks 15 km from its positions — official

DONETSK, February 9. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has recorded the movement of Ukrainian tanks 15 kilometers from its positions, Deputy Chief of the DPR Militia Eduard Basurin said on Wednesday.

"The situation along the line of contact remains tense and has a tendency to get worse. The enemy continues activities that we view as preparations for offensives. In the Donetsk area, the People’s Militia’s intelligence has been recording the movement of Ukrainian tanks less than 15 kilometers from our positions," Basurin said, as cited on the militia’s Telegram channel.

According to him, the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has redeployed a tank company near the Novostritskoye settlement and two more tank platoons have been detected near the Avdeyevka settlement. "The situation is the same in the Gorlovka area, with the deployment of a tank company of the 95th Air Assault Brigade detected on the western outskirts of the Novgorodskoye settlement," the DPR deputy militia chief noted. Basurin stressed that Ukraine was actively using electronic warfare in those areas, preventing OSCE observers from conducting aerial monitoring and using drones to record the deployment of banned heavy weapons by the Ukrainian military.

"The tolerance of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission’s senior officials towards the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ use of electronic warfare is surprising. It seems that OSCE observers are quite content with a situation where it is impossible to record violations by Ukraine," the DPR deputy militia chief noted.