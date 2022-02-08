Normandy Format talks to continue in next few days - Macron

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. Normandy Format talks seeking to settle the Ukrainian crisis will continue in the next few days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron made the comments at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin, referring to the format that brings together Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

"We will in the next few days and weeks, as part of the Normandy Format, continue talks on the political framework for settling the crisis," Macron said in comments that were broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter. "Also, our political advisors will hold an important meeting."

Earlier Macron said the political advisors of the heads of the four countries that make up the Normandy Format will convene for a meeting in Berlin on February 10.